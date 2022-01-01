THOMASVILLE – Our sweet mother, Mary Helen Killian Bryant, passed away Dec. 25, 2021, surrounded by the love of her children. She was born April 28, 1937, in Murphy, North Carolina, to J.M. and Pearl Decker Killian.
Mary attended Trinity High School and Ashmore Business College. She was lead printer for Gulton-Femco Industries until her retirement.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, her sister and a grandchild.
She leaves behind a daughter, Sherrie Wagoner (Gary) of Southport, NC, and a son, Steven Smith, of Thomasville, NC. Also left to cherish the memories of their Granny are Heather Harrell (Josh), Colton Wagoner (Londa), Garret Wagoner (Brittany) and Cody Smith. She also greatly enjoyed her six great-grandchildren.
Thank you for everything Mama, we will love and miss you forever.
The family is under the care of Sechrest-Davis Funerals and Cremations of Thomasville.
Online condolences: www.sechrestdavisthomasville.com – select obituaries.
