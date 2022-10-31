HIGH POINT — Mary Key Boggs, 81, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 following several years of declining health.
Mary was born in Guilford County, July 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Early and Iva Key. She was a manager with several local school cafeterias, retiring from Shadybrook Elementary. Mary was an active member of Shady Grove United Methodist as long as her health permitted. She was was preceded in death by a daughter, Ivy Boggs Daut, a son, Roger Michael Boggs and ten siblings.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Roger Boggs; a daughter, Lisa Boggs; two sons, Nick and Art Boggs; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Louise Heeden.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Sechrest-Davis Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Dr. Eric Peacock. Burial will follow in Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
