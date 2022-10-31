HPTNWS- 11-1-22 BOGGS, MARY.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mary Key Boggs, 81, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 following several years of declining health.

Mary was born in Guilford County, July 13, 1941, a daughter of the late Early and Iva Key. She was a manager with several local school cafeterias, retiring from Shadybrook Elementary. Mary was an active member of Shady Grove United Methodist as long as her health permitted. She was was preceded in death by a daughter, Ivy Boggs Daut, a son, Roger Michael Boggs and ten siblings.

