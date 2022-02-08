WILKESBORO — Mary Joe Miller Freeman went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior at Brookstone Retirement Center in Lexington, NC on Feb. 8, 2022 at the age of 81.
Born April 6, 1940 in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Janie Watts Miller and Joseph Clemens Miller as well as the sister of Donald Curtis Miller of Boone. Mary Joe was married to the late Thomas W. Freeman and is survived by her two children, daughter Charlotte Ann Freeman Jackson and husband Jerry of High Point and son Thomas Calloway Freeman of Whitsett, NC. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Mary Hope Freeman and Jessica Marie Freeman Crider and husband Chris Crider as well as a recent great-granddaughter, Elaina Marie Crider.
Mary Joe was a graduate of James A. Gray High School in Winston Salem, NC and attended High Point College where she met her husband. She and her husband Thomas who served as an officer in the U.S. Navy also resided in Newport, RI, Jacksonville, FL, Cudjoe Key, FL and Whittier, CA. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, listening to hymns and popular standard music as well as painting, drawing, and crocheting.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wilkes County on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Miller Funeral Service of North Wilkesboro will be serving the family.
Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.
