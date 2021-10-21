GREENSBORO — Mary Elkin Galyon, age 76, wife of John Douglas Galyon Sr., passed away on Monday, Oct.18, 2021.
Born in Aiken, SC, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Jewel Woodward Elkin.
Mrs. Galyon, a member of Hickory Grove United Methodist Church and the neighborhood YaYa Group. Mary met her husband while attending college in Columbia, SC and they were married in 1964. She will be remembered for the love and devotion she gave to many others including her poodle Buddy.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Galyon is survived by her son John Douglas Galyon Jr and her daughter Deborah Swider, and grandchildren, Kelsie Swider, Savannah, Adriana, Anastasia, Andrew Galyon; several great-grandchildren; and a cousin, Shellie Galyon Bayer. She was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Fralick.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Leon Morrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Road, Greensboro, NC 27409, and the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point
