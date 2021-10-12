THOMASVILLE — Mary Lewis Floyd Suggs, 84, of Thomasville passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Mary was born Dec. 12, 1936 in Davidson County to the late Lewis Clark Floyd and Mary Caroline Lambeth Floyd.
Mary attended Wingate University and Woman’s College (UNCG), and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She worked 40 plus years with Davidson County Schools as a teacher at Fair Grove Elementary. She was a faithful member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church. Mary loved to travel, she enjoyed visiting the beach and absolutely loved Disney World. While teaching and traveling was such a joy to her, her greatest passion in life was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She was a faithful mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she will be greatly missed by many. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clyde Suggs on Dec. 25, 2017; one sister, Carolyn Hurley.
Surviving is her one daughter, DeAnn Suggs Burcham and husband Greg of Thomasville, two sisters, Sara Leonard and husband Harold, Flora Harris and husband Gray, all of Thomasville; two grandchildren, Rob Burcham of Black Mountain (Hilary Schroeder), Brad Burcham of Thomasville.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church in Thomasville with Rev. Thomas (Tom) Jolly and Jane Baity officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12 — 1 p.m. Burial of her remains will follow the service in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
