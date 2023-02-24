THOMASVILLE — Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Elizabeth (Everhart) Bumgarner, age 93, passed into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mary was born on July 27, 1929 in Thomasville, NC to Earlie Harrison Everhart and Tula Mae (Sexton) Everhart (both deceased). In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Thomas, Nova Dennis, and Edna Enscore; her brothers Cliff Everhart and James Everhart; and her beloved husband, Carl Norman Bumgarner, with whom she built and shared 72 precious years of marriage. She leaves behind four devoted children who loved and relentlessly cared for her: Janet Brewster (Roger), Gary Bumgarner, Tula Bumgarner Burdick (Gus), and Rachel Bumgarner.

Mary was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Artie, Will, and Jeff Brewster; Sonny and Beau McClamrock; Bryan, Amber, and Steven Redmon; David Causey; Heather Branscome; and Brittany Walker-Cobb. Additionally, she had 22 great-grandchildren: Jonas, Helena, Christian, and Lizzie Brewster; Isaac, Ashley, Sarah, and Zackary Brewster; Nicholas and Haley Brewster; Samuel, Joshua, and Gabriel McClamrock; Lillian, Katelyn, and Gary McClamrock; Mya and Zalen Redmon; Dylan, Emma, and Katie Branscome; and Houston Greene all of whom loved and will deeply miss her.

Trending Videos