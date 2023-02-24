THOMASVILLE — Surrounded by her loving family, Mary Elizabeth (Everhart) Bumgarner, age 93, passed into the arms of her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mary was born on July 27, 1929 in Thomasville, NC to Earlie Harrison Everhart and Tula Mae (Sexton) Everhart (both deceased). In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Thomas, Nova Dennis, and Edna Enscore; her brothers Cliff Everhart and James Everhart; and her beloved husband, Carl Norman Bumgarner, with whom she built and shared 72 precious years of marriage. She leaves behind four devoted children who loved and relentlessly cared for her: Janet Brewster (Roger), Gary Bumgarner, Tula Bumgarner Burdick (Gus), and Rachel Bumgarner.
Mary was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Artie, Will, and Jeff Brewster; Sonny and Beau McClamrock; Bryan, Amber, and Steven Redmon; David Causey; Heather Branscome; and Brittany Walker-Cobb. Additionally, she had 22 great-grandchildren: Jonas, Helena, Christian, and Lizzie Brewster; Isaac, Ashley, Sarah, and Zackary Brewster; Nicholas and Haley Brewster; Samuel, Joshua, and Gabriel McClamrock; Lillian, Katelyn, and Gary McClamrock; Mya and Zalen Redmon; Dylan, Emma, and Katie Branscome; and Houston Greene all of whom loved and will deeply miss her.
Mary graduated from Fair Grove High School and used her mathematical skills as an administrative assistant at Monarch and her sewing skills at Reagan Hosiery and Thomas Company, but it is not Mary’s school or work history that she will most be remembered for.
Mary was the matriarch of the family. Her antics were legendary and those who knew her have their own stories to tell. She said what she meant and meant what she said. She was a stubborn force to be reckoned with. A determined advocate for being who you are and doing what you want. Loud, funny, intelligent, elegant. There is so much more that should be said, but in the end, what she did was make our world brighter and each of us stronger. Throughout her 93 years, she saw beauty all around her. She was most content and happiest when she was in nature, surrounded by God’s beautiful creation. She never failed to notice and comment on the hint of blue sky in a sea of clouds, the various species of birds perched nearby or their melodious songs, the unique bend of an old tree, or the vivid colors, patterns, and smells of the myriad of flowers she grew. Gardening wasn’t a chore, it was a passion. She could tell you the best time to plant any crop, the name of a specific type of plant just by the seed, and we all took turns snapping beans after a bountiful harvest guided by her green thumb. She also loved traveling, at first with her husband, Norman, and later with her children and grandchildren. She loved the mountains of North Carolina, but Montana had her heart. The scenic mountains, the powerful current of the Yellowstone River, and the beckoning call of rock hunting adventures for agate and petrified wood filled her with peace and joy. No matter where her journey carried her, across the country or down the Walmart aisle, she always asked those she met, “Do you know Jesus?” It was important that she share the saving grace of Christ Jesus with all that she knew or met. She was a gifted artist and she showcased these skills through her quiltwork, sewing, and the beautiful jewelry she handmade from the agate she found in Montana. She made the meals, and anyone who has partook knows how delicious her chicken and dumplings, pumpkin pie, yams, and goulash were, to name a few. She opened her house, and dropped everything to attend to those who were sick or could not help themselves. More than once, she lovingly and patiently sat with people and prayed over them. She laughed and cried and supported and encouraged and prayed for all of us. She truly loved the way Christ loves. She finished well. She lived a servant’s life and modeled a servant’s heart. She loved on people with hugs and kisses and smiles. She called them and had long conversations. She fed into their lives. As she so reminded us to be in her final Christmas gifts each year, she was a light pointing us all to Jesus.
Family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 27 from 6-8 p.m. at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville and other times at the home of daughter Janet Brewster. The funeral service will also be held at J.C Green & Sons Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. followed by burial at Holly Hill Memorial Park.
