ARCHDALE — Mary Elizabeth Sneed Swicegood Hiatt, 84, gained her wings Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Randolph Health in Asheboro with her daughters and first grandson by her side.
She was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Mecklenburg County and was the daughter of the late Richard and Dorothy Jenkins Sneed. She graduated from Linwood High School Class of 1955 where she was the captain of her basketball team and involved in numerous other clubs and activities. She was a long-time member of Linwood United Methodist Church.
Mary worked for Capitol Finance/Blazer Finance/Wells Fargo for over 40 years. She worked her way up through the company, ending her career as a supervisor for offices in three states. She was passionate about her work which she performed at a high level with confidence and grace. Her customers loved her even though she was chasing them for a payment, often bringing her gifts and goodies.
Mary was known as a “SuperWoman” to her family and friends. She was loved and admired for her strength and zest for life. She was tough as nails in all aspects of her life, particularly as she raised two daughters on her own while navigating a successful career in the finance business. She loved her family and would do whatever it took to protect and lead them.
She loved sports of all kinds, especially college basketball. It did not matter who was playing; she loved the game. Mary also loved fishing and riding her John Deere!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Dottie Fogleman and Ann Barney; and brothers, Richard “Dick” Sneed and Doug Sneed.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Robin Dillard (Terry Nall) and Amy Fesperman (Phillip); four grandchildren, Phillip Dillard (Jennifer), Justin Dillard, Jessica VanLeuvan (Nick Zeli) and Joshua VanLeuvan; five great-grandchildren, Lilly Dillard, Jax Dillard, Easton Dillard, Jamison Dillard and Kenzie Dillard; and sister, Carolyn Ridenhour (George).
Funeral service celebrating Mary’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Linwood United Methodist Church (4700 Old Linwood Road, Linwood) with Pastor Charles Lindquist officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale and also one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Mary’ tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Linwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 82, Linwood, NC 27299.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Hiatt family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.