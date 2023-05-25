HIGH POINT — Mary Dean Leake Saunders peacefully departed her earthly body on Monday, May 22, 2023 after a short illness. Dean as she preferred to be called, was born on April 6, 1937 to her parents Rebecca Leake and Grandy Pemberton in Richmond County, NC. Transitioning from flesh to spirit on May 22, 2023, she was welcomed by her husband, Melvin; her parents Rebecca and Grandy; brother, Percy; stepchildren, Michelle and Ronnie; aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends and family Marion Jean Spencer and April Patterson.
She attended Montgomery County Public Schools and graduated from Peabody High School in 1955. Immediately after graduating, she moved to High Point, NC to live with her late Aunt Minnie Arnold with whom she resided for 10 years. In 1965, she met and married the late Mr. Melvin Saunders and from this union she welcomed her daughter, Audrea Saunders Austin.
She began her working career at Flyback in 1955 and worked at several textile and service jobs including Adams Millis (retired), K-mart, Slane Hosiery Mill, and First Student as a bus monitor.
She joined Gethsemane Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board for over 30 years. Not one to quote scripture she lived her life in such a way that the fruit she bore showed that she was a follower of Christ. She was a faithful member for 49 years of dedicated service to White Rose 157 Order of Eastern Star.
Remaining to honor her life and continue her legacy of love are her daughter, Audrea (Mike), grandchildren, Candace (Billy), LaKeisha, Marquise, and Marquette; great-grandchildren, Camryn and Amiyah; sisters-in-law, Sarah, Lucy Faye, and Evonne; niece and nephew ,Benita (Darris), Eric (Jean); special check-in friends and family, Irvin Saunders, Harry Robinson, Evelyn Smitherman, Margaret McCluney, Clarence Horne, and Michael Williamson; and a host of cousins, friends, neighbors, and church members.
Funeral service will be held Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church. Entombment will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 3 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
