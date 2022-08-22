LEXINGTON — Mary Lucille Bingham Hale, 85, of Lexington passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Lexington Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the J.C. Green and Sons Chapel.
Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
