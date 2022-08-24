ASHEBORO — Mary Beeson Brown, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 22, 2022.

She was born on March 9, 1925 in Davidson County, a daughter of the late Richard and Zella Mendenhall Beeson. A resident of this area all her life, she was a 1943 graduate of Wallburg High School and served as secretary for Jewel Baptist Church in High Point and at K&W. She was a member of Jewel Baptist Church and later attended Allen Jay Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed working in her flowers and antiquing; “she drove a hard bargain”. Her true love and passion was spending time with her Lord and her family. She will be remembered as a strong Christian Woman who was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She married Ervin Rankin Brown Sr. in 1948, he preceded her in death in 1988. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her brothers, Ernest Beeson, Ray Beeson, Archie Beeson and Allen Beeson and two sisters, Lillie Ingram and Edith Gordon.

