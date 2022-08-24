ASHEBORO — Mary Beeson Brown, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 22, 2022.
She was born on March 9, 1925 in Davidson County, a daughter of the late Richard and Zella Mendenhall Beeson. A resident of this area all her life, she was a 1943 graduate of Wallburg High School and served as secretary for Jewel Baptist Church in High Point and at K&W. She was a member of Jewel Baptist Church and later attended Allen Jay Baptist Church. Mary enjoyed working in her flowers and antiquing; “she drove a hard bargain”. Her true love and passion was spending time with her Lord and her family. She will be remembered as a strong Christian Woman who was a loving mother, sister and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She married Ervin Rankin Brown Sr. in 1948, he preceded her in death in 1988. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her brothers, Ernest Beeson, Ray Beeson, Archie Beeson and Allen Beeson and two sisters, Lillie Ingram and Edith Gordon.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her children, Mary Alice Owens and her husband, Jerold, Rankin Brown and his wife, Sharon and Garry Brown; her sisters, Jane Robertson and Margie Glascoe. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Beth Meadows and her husband, Brad, Zack Brown, Matthew Owens, Michael Thompson and his wife, Monica, Stephanie Voncannon and her husband, Aaron and her great grandchildren, Dayton Meadows and Luke Thompson.
A service to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on Friday, August 26, at 2 p.m., from the Chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Pastor James Cain and Pastor Marty Grainger officiating. The committal service will follow in Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Friday from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Mary’s memory may be made to Jewel Baptist Church, PO Box 7121, High Point, NC 27264.
Online condolences may be made on Mary’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Services are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale.
