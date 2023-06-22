LEXINGTON — Mary Alice Myers Hege Gordon, 84, went home to be with her Lord on June 20, 2023, while living at Lexington HealthCare Center in Lexington.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Gordon family.
