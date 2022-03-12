HIGH POINT — Marvin Clarence Minner, 83 of High Point went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Clarence was born June 9, 1938, to Marvin and Densil Minner in Salem, Kentucky. After finishing high school at Smithland Kentucky, he graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible college. He also attended Cumberland College in Kentucky and then went to William Cary College in Hattiesburg, MS. He pastored at Macedonia Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS for several years and then was a pastor at First Baptist in Knightstown, IN. He left the public ministry to work at Kroger Dairy and managed a painting business for many years. After retiring he moved to High Point to be closer to his children and their families.
Clarence loved gardening and working in the soil. His upbringing on a southern farm gave him a passion for growing food in the garden. His generosity with the vegetables he grew was matched by his desire for everyone he met to have a relationship with Jesus. He loved to tell everyone what the Lord had done for him.
Preceding Clarence in death were his parents Marvin and Densil Minner; his first wife, Barbara (who died in a car accident 1957), and grandson Nathan Minner.
Surviving him is his sister Lena Driskill. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Wanda Bishop Minner and three children, Craig (Renee’) of Kernersville, Melissa Bennett (Jonathan) of High Point, Jonathan (Stacey) of Gig Harbor, WA. Surviving are twelve grandchildren Zachary Minner (Jessica), Michael Minner (Amanda), Nicholas Minner, Thomas Bennett, Samuel Bennett, Matthew Bennett, Joseph Bennett, Lydia Bennett, Caleb Minner, Elizabeth Minner, Abigail Minner and Joshua Minner; and one great-grandchild Micah James Minner.
We will have a celebration of life service at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Green Street Baptist Church. Frank Hensley will officiate the service and family will be available after the service.
The family would like to express our appreciation to the doctors and nurses at High Point hospital for their kindness and compassion while Clarence was in the hospital. Clarence made the decision years ago to give his body to Wake Forest Medical School so those arrangements will be made.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Clarence go to Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N Rotary, High Point, NC 27262. http://www.greenstreet.org/give
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.