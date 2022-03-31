ARCHDALE — Marvin Leslie Thacker, age 84, passed away on March 25, 3022 after a lengthy illness. Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ARCHDALE — Marvin Leslie Thacker, age 84, passed away on March 25, 3022 after a lengthy illness. Arrangements are by Guil-Rand Funeral & Cremation Service.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.