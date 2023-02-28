HPTNWS- 3-1-23 WILSON, MARVA.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Marva Kay Clark Wilson, 78, resident of Hedrick Dr. died Feb. 27, 2023 at Thomasville Medical Center.

Marva was born July 25, 1944 in Johnston, South Carolina, a daughter to the late Marvin and Thelma Steadman Clark. Growing up in Johnston, she graduated from Strom Thurmond High School, having been voted “most popular” by her peers. Later, she attended Anderson College and was a participant, and winner, of several beauty pageants. In 1963, she married Winfred “Wink” Wilson, and, in 1979 they moved to the High Point, NC area. She was an active and longtime member of Community Bible Church and enjoyed her seniors group, Fifty Five Alive. Marva also loved the beach and especially loved her family dearly.

