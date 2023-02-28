HIGH POINT — Mrs. Marva Kay Clark Wilson, 78, resident of Hedrick Dr. died Feb. 27, 2023 at Thomasville Medical Center.
Marva was born July 25, 1944 in Johnston, South Carolina, a daughter to the late Marvin and Thelma Steadman Clark. Growing up in Johnston, she graduated from Strom Thurmond High School, having been voted “most popular” by her peers. Later, she attended Anderson College and was a participant, and winner, of several beauty pageants. In 1963, she married Winfred “Wink” Wilson, and, in 1979 they moved to the High Point, NC area. She was an active and longtime member of Community Bible Church and enjoyed her seniors group, Fifty Five Alive. Marva also loved the beach and especially loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Wink Wilson; two daughters, Camille Van Horn (Drew) of Young Harris, GA and Lisa Frost of High Point; son, Billy Wilson (Jodie) of Winston-Salem; sister, Sheila Cribb of Cayce, SC; brother, Clary Clark of Johnston, SC; six grandchildren, Julia Van Horn-Jones (Kolby), Jordan Frost (Becca), Jackson Van Horn (Madison), Weston Wilson (Madison), Daniel Wilson (Elizabeth) and Rachel Wilson; and three great grandchildren, Bella, Kinsley and Levi.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Community Bible Church with Rev. Jon Eric Woodward officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. A private interment will be held at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Community Bible Church c/o Local Outreach, 4125 Johnson St. High Point, NC 27265. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
