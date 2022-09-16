ARCHDALE — Marty Darrell Elkes Sr., of Archdale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
Born July 29, 1956, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Elkes Sr. and the late Margaret Cheek Elkes. Marty was a former Randolph County Deputy serving eight years and was co-owner and operator of Elkes Carpet (founded by his father) whom he owned with his brother Robert for 47 years. He volunteered in the community, was a member of the Hillsville Civitan Club and was very active in the Randolph County Republican Party.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Teresa Ferguson Elkes; daughter Heather Mitchell and husband Jonathan Mitchell of Archdale; sons, Marty Elkes Jr. and wife Katherine of Myrtle Beach SC; Joshua Elkes and wife Kimberly of High Point, and Zach Rollins; brother, Robert Elkes Jr and wife Janice of Sophia; sister, Leisa Rollins of Archdale; grandchildren, Jonathan David “JD” Mitchell Jr., Jackson Mitchell, Taylor “Tate” Mitchell, and Margaret Ann “Maggie” Mitchell; Marty “Tripp” Elkes III, and Stella Grace Elkes; nieces, Alison Bundy, Stephanie Bullard, Katie Strickland, and Sarah Elkes.
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Central Triad Church.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Guilford Memorial Park.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
