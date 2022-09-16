HPTNWS- 9-17-22 ELKES, MARTY.jpg

ARCHDALE — Marty Darrell Elkes Sr., of Archdale, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.

Born July 29, 1956, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Robert Lee Elkes Sr. and the late Margaret Cheek Elkes. Marty was a former Randolph County Deputy serving eight years and was co-owner and operator of Elkes Carpet (founded by his father) whom he owned with his brother Robert for 47 years. He volunteered in the community, was a member of the Hillsville Civitan Club and was very active in the Randolph County Republican Party.

Trending Videos