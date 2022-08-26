LEXINGTON — Martha Alice Trotter Gordon, 85, of Lexington passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Martha was born June 28, 1937 in Randolph County to the late Clifford Theodore Trotter and Mary Etta Farlow Trotter. Martha attended Mountain View Church of Asheboro. She worked many years at Burlington Mills, now known as Kayser-Roth. Her greatest joy in life was the precious time that she spent with her family. She will be greatly missed by many. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Gordon on Feb. 13, 2013; three brothers, Kenneth Trotter, William “Sonny” Trotter, Ronald Trotter.
Surviving is her daughter, Vicky Gordon Williams and husband James of Thomasville; three sisters, Patricia Ann McDowell, Mary Lou Barringer and husband Zeb, Bonnie Trotter Davis; one step-granddaughter, Christy McDowell and husband Bobby; one great-step-granddaughter, Madison Brinkley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.