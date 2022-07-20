GREENSBORO — Martha Alice Suits Coleman, 86, Died at her home June 18, 2022. She was born in Trinity NC to the late George Emory and Lela Sellers Suits.
She is survived by two daughters; Melissa Strickland (Dean) and Beth Coleman (Kenny); two grandchildren Jami Anderson (Ben) and Charlie Shaver (Sara); four great grandchildren; Emery and Sloane Anderson and Henry and Walter Shaver
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday July 23, 2022, at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service 1118 N. Elm St Greensboro with interment to follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park in
High Point. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
