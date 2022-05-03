SANFORD — Martha Stallings Martin, 91, of High Point, NC, passed away at Brookdale Retirement Home on April 9, 2022, after battling Alzheimer’s Disease.
Martha was born to John and Lallah Stallings, in Winston-Salem. The youngest of five children, Martha spent her childhood in Winston-Salem and graduated from Reynolds High School in 1948. She finished at Mars Hill Junior College in 1950 and received her bachelor’s degree from Meredith College in 1952.
Martha is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Charles Martin, her daughter Marlene (Shane) Wright of High Point, NC, her son, Steve Martin, also of High Point; three grandchildren, Bradley Wright, Blaire Weavil, and Stewart Wright, as well as three great grandchildren.
Martha’s memorial service will be held Saturday May 7, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Sanford, NC, at 2 p.m.
Online Condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com
