HIGH POINT — Martha Rachel Sawyer Dickens passed away Jan. 16, 2022 in Mint Hill, NC.
Rachel was born in Sophia but spent most of her life in High Point. Rachel was a member of Hayworth Wesleyan Church in High Point for 40 years and served as secretary for 30 years at the church. She retired from Thomasville Furniture and loved to travel, cook, and can vegetables and jams. She was known for giving away her canned foods. Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Carson and Fannie Sawyer, husband Kenneth Dickens, brother, Webster Sawyer.
Rachel is survived by her daughter, Mary Goldberg and husband Michael of Piney Creek; sisters, Mildred Sawyer of Asheboro, Judy French and husband Larry of Rock Hill, SC and Thelma Hill of Lancaster, SC.
A private memorial service will be held later.
Memorials may be made at Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
