HIGH POINT — On March 21, with her family by her side, Martha Rickard Griffin passed away peacefully at Hinkle House in Lexington.
She was born Feb. 11, 1938, to Curtis R. and Ida H. Rickard, both of whom preceded her in death. Martha was married to Richard L. Griffin for 65 years. Richard preceded her in death as did her son, R. Scott Griffin and her brothers Jack, Tom, Bob, and Jim Rickard, also her sister Edith R. Stanley.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa G. Hurley, grandson, Austin Cecil, great-grandson, Evan Cecil, brothers, Ronald (Bud) and Glenn Rickard. She leaves behind an extended family of nieces, nephews and special friends.
Martha was a woman of many talents. For many years she worked as a hairstylist in the High Point area. Also, an accomplished seamstress, she could make everything from kitchen aprons to elegant draperies and bedroom ensembles.
An avid fan of the Atlanta Braves, she was always glued to the TV when they were playing. She will be missed.
Services are planned for 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Springhill United Methodist Church, with minister Chuck Garner officiating.
The family will receive guests at the church after the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.