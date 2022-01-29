HIGH POINT – Martha “Martie” Pearson Kapp, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point from complications from a long illness.
Born Dec. 9, 1947, to Eugene and Irene Pearson, Martie was a child of the 1960’s cultural revolution that brought women’s rights to the forefront of public consciousness. A free spirit, Martie was an outspoken advocate for women’s and children’s rights. For many years she ran a non-profit organization that was dedicated to families and assisting adoptees and parents of adoptees in reuniting. She married the love of her life, George Kapp in 1980 and they enjoyed running Red Bird Cab Company and being involved in various national taxicab associations until their retirement and moving to Topsail Beach, NC.
Martie was a Real Estate Broker for over forty years and one of the first female realtors in High Point. She was flipping houses long before it became the rage on cable TV. She was always willing to share her knowledge on building and flipping houses. She was a gifted home designer and along with her husband, they remodeled and sold homes in High Point and along the NC coast.
She was an active member with the High Point Moose Lodge where she was famous for her many culinary contributions.
Martie loved to tell a good story, had a keen memory, and always proud to share stories of the Pearson family and their legacies throughout High Point.
Martie will be remembered as a strong matriarchal figure who always spoke her mind and had an answer for every dilemma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Eugene Pearson, niece, Lisa Pearson Hill, her love George Kapp and her son, Reynolds O’Briant.
She is survived by her sister, Penny Quigley, her brother Gary (Sharon) Pearson and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Hickory Grove United Methodist Church, 5959 Hickory Grove Rd Greensboro, NC 27409.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Children’s Home Society of NC, Greensboro, NC.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
