THOMASVILLE — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Martha Jean Pinnix transitioned from her physical body to be present with the Lord. She was born on Tuesday, April 3, 1956, in High Point, NC, the second child of four born to the late Roger William Pinnix and Venis Ballard Pinnix. She was also preceded in death by her youngest beloved brother, Thurman Alonzo Pinnix.
Martha graduated from T. Wingate Andrews High School in 1974. She continued her education at the High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, where she completed her training as a Certified Surgical Technician. She loved the medical profession and worked in surgical units around the country, scrubbing in with some of the best surgeons on some of the most difficult procedures throughout her career, before retiring early from Novant Health in Winston Salem, NC.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Ashley P. Griffin of the home, and Audrey Pinnix of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren, Janiah Rorie and Braylon Walker; sister, Valerie Pinnix of Greensboro, NC; brothers, Roger C. Pinnix (Gloria) of Douglasville, GA and Garland Pinnix of High Point, NC; a close friend like a brother, Steven Waden of Greensboro, NC; an uncle, Thurman Ballard (Yvonne) of Omaha, NE; a great-uncle, Robert Taylor (Ernestine) Tarboro, NC; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Guil-Rand Memorial Park.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Pinnix family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com.
