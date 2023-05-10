HICKORY — Martha Farley Powell, 85, of Hickory died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.
She was born on Jan. 15, 1938, in Danville, Virginia to Andrew Albert Farley and Mattie Evans Farley. She grew up in Danville and graduated from George Washington High School. She went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte. While at Queens College, Martha met her husband Miles Phillips Powell. They were married for 57 years.
Martha was a homemaker for many years raising four children. She was greatly loved by her family and friends. Her favorite place to be was Topsail Island where she would walk the beach collecting shells and shark teeth.
In addition to her parents, her husband, brother, and sister preceded her in death. Martha is survived by her daughter Gena Powell of Hickory, NC; daughter Melissa Hylton of High Point, NC; son Phillip Powell (Amy) of Columbus, Ohio; daughter Emily Vaughn (Steven) of High Point, NC; 3 grandchildren, Chloe Vaughn, Maddie Vaughn and Miles Powell.
A special thank you to family and friends who helped us along her journey.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension Hickory.
Memorial Donations can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point and The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Hickory.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
