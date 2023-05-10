HPTNWS- 5-11-23 POWELL, MARTHA.jpg

HICKORY — Martha Farley Powell, 85, of Hickory died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 15, 1938, in Danville, Virginia to Andrew Albert Farley and Mattie Evans Farley. She grew up in Danville and graduated from George Washington High School. She went on to graduate from Queens College in Charlotte. While at Queens College, Martha met her husband Miles Phillips Powell. They were married for 57 years.

Trending Videos