TUPELO – Martha Ann Whitaker, age 74, died peacefully with family by her side at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, Mississippi on Dec. 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Martha was born on May 23, 1947, in Burlington, North Carolina, to the late Ralph and Margaret Taylor. On June 6, 1966, Martha graduated high school from Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, North Carolina. After graduating from the High Point Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in May 1969, Martha began her career as a nurse. Martha worked 25 years as a nurse before retiring as the Director of Surgery at North Mississippi Medical Center. For 33 years, Martha served as the Vice President of Whitaker Sales, Inc., alongside her beloved husband, RW "Hoppy" Whitaker.
Martha married RW "Hoppy" Whitaker on Nov. 29, 1970, in High Point, North Carolina, before moving to Tupelo, MS in 1976. Hoppy and Martha were happily married for 51 years and blessed with one child, Stephenie Whitaker.
Martha is survived by her husband, Hoppy Whitaker; daughter, Stephenie Whitaker and son-in-law, Zachary Fortune. Martha is survived by her siblings, Gail Proctor, Penny Taylor and brother, Lee Taylor.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Martha had a passion for golf, Carolina Tar Heels, spending time with their pups (Mindi and Rascal) and spending time at their home in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Martha touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Hoppy and Martha are members of the First Baptist Church on North Church Street in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Romie's on West Jackson Street. There will be music, food, libation and opportunities for family and friends to share their favorite "Martha" story. Family friend Lee Allred will make remarks as well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS.
