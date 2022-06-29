ARCHDALE — Mrs. Martha Ann McDowell Shives, 90, resident of Archdale, died June 29, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.
She was born March 7, 1932, in Guilford County, a daughter to Alfred and Mamie Silman McDowell. A resident of this area all her life, she was a member of Archdale United Methodist Church and had a long career in the freight industry, first with Johnson Motor Lines and later with Wilson Trucking Corporation.
On February 20, 1954, she married Rev. Harold D. Shives who survives of the residence.
Also surviving is her son, Allen Shives and wife Janet of Archdale; a brother, Terry McDowell of High Point; two grandchildren, Kelli Hunt and Adam Bartlett; and a great granddaughter, Whitley Bartlett. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Julius McDowell, Garland McDowell, George McDowell and Riley McDowell; and six sisters, Magdalene Cook, Lera Owens, Irene Parks, Dorothy McDonald, Betty Davis and Eloise Reid.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, in the chapel of the Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with Rev. Jeff Sypole officiating. Her interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Archdale United Methodist Church at 11543 N. Main St. Archdale, NC 27263. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.