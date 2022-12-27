KERNERSVILLE — Marsha Schaal Davis, 76, of Kernersville, went to be with her Lord after a joyous earthly life on Dec. 24, 2022, at her son's home following a brief illness.
She was surrounded by those that loved her dearly.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
KERNERSVILLE — Marsha Schaal Davis, 76, of Kernersville, went to be with her Lord after a joyous earthly life on Dec. 24, 2022, at her son's home following a brief illness.
She was surrounded by those that loved her dearly.
Marsha was a lifelong resident of the area, graduating from Ledford High School, Class of 1965. Marsha retired from NorthState Telephone Company in 2002. She was also a member of the Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church in High Point, NC.
Marsha has been preceded in death by beloved boyfriend of over 20 years Harry Lambeth, along with dear parents, Jack and Rosett Schaal. The memory of Marsha's life and spirit are cherished by those who survive her, which includes her son, Richard Todd Davis, and wife, Julia; grandchildren, Zachary, Marina, Jessica and wife Lily, and Alexis; three great-grandchildren, Rin, Nagisa and Shion; brothers, Wayne, Gene and Glenn; sisters, Deborah, Bonita and Belinda; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Wright Funerals in High Point, NC, and receiving of friends will follow. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, is in charge of arrangements.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.