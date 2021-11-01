THOMASVILE – Marlene Blake Brower, of Thomasville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Hospice Home of High Point.
Marlene was born to the late Claude Fay Blake and Ella Mae Deaton Blake in Davidson County. She was a faithful member of Carolina Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, James “Cliff” Clifford Brower, in 2019; a grandson, Andrew Sullivan; three brothers, Neal, Bill, and Darrell Blake; and two sisters, Thelma Buckner and Doris Ring.
Surviving is her son, Scott Hartman and wife Suzanne, of Trinity; a daughter, Terri Sullivan and husband Chris, of Greenville, SC; step-daughter, Pat Wilkins, of Morehead City; a brother, Ted Blake and wife Linda, of Troy: four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Thomasville, with Pastor Tim Landreth officiating. The children would like to extend a special “thank you” to all the nieces and nephews of Marlene for their love for her. Memorials may be directed to Carolina Memorial Baptist Church, 422 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, N.C. 27360 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.