TRINITY — Mark Shepherd, 74, passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after a sudden illness.

He was born on August 9, 1948 in Burlington, North Carolina, a son of the late Berris and Mary Rollins Shepherd. He served his country in the US Army and was a proud graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College. He retired from K-Mart as a manager. In his retirement, Mark enjoyed volunteering at High Point Regional Hospital and discovered a passion for genealogy, locating many cousins and striking up new connections. For relaxation, he took pleasure in coloring and frequently walked the neighborhood, talking with neighbors and watching his grandchildren play. He attended Westchester Baptist Church in High Point.

