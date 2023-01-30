TRINITY — Mark Shepherd, 74, passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after a sudden illness.
He was born on August 9, 1948 in Burlington, North Carolina, a son of the late Berris and Mary Rollins Shepherd. He served his country in the US Army and was a proud graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College. He retired from K-Mart as a manager. In his retirement, Mark enjoyed volunteering at High Point Regional Hospital and discovered a passion for genealogy, locating many cousins and striking up new connections. For relaxation, he took pleasure in coloring and frequently walked the neighborhood, talking with neighbors and watching his grandchildren play. He attended Westchester Baptist Church in High Point.
In addition to his parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Clarence Shepherd, and a niece, Dawn Shepherd.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Cindy Peele Shepherd; his son, Mike Shepherd; his stepdaughters, Aresa Erb and husband, Eric, and Kimberly Nelson and husband, David; his grandchildren, Abigail, Nathanael, Hannah, and Gabby; his brother, Roy Shepherd and wife, Vickie; a niece, Cathy Stanley and husband, Bobby; and a nephew, Lee Shepherd.
A service to celebrate Mark’s life will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale with his son-in-law, Rev. Dr. David Nelson officiating. His family will receive friends following the service until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The committal service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Randolph County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be made on Mark’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.