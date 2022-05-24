THOMASVILLE — Mark Scott Grogan, 64, of Thomasville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Hospice Home at High Point.
Born Dec. 11, 1957, in Guilford County, he was a son of the late Garland Dale Grogan and the late Eloise Freeman Grogan. Mark worked for Valspar Paint.
He is survived by his brother, Craig Grogan of Trinity.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Flowers-Grogan.
No services are planned.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.