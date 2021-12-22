HIGH POINT – Mr. Mark Heath Salter, 76, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2021, at his residence.
Born Jan. 5, 1945, in Galveston, TX, Mark was the son of the late Robert Harvey and Dorotha Nita Heath Salter. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Fran Weeks Salter. He was an avid gun and knife enthusiast and took great pleasure in sharing his hobby with family and friends. He possessed a wealth of knowledge in many subjects, but especially history, politics, and government.
Mark is survived by three daughters, Suzi Morris (Benji), Morgan Mason (Ryan), and Jude Barbier (Dale); a son, Dan Rowe (Mandi); grandsons, Evan Pinekenstein, with whom he formed a special bond in the later years of his life, Spencer Pinekenstein, and DJ Barbier; granddaughters, Salem Kate Poppler, Gianna Rowe, Natalie Arroyave (Jason), and Laura Sharpe (Josh); and three great grandchildren, Sam and Brooks Arroyave, and Montgomery Sharpe.
Memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Old Bluff Cemetery,
Old Bluff Church Road, Godwin, NC 28344 with the Rev. Timothy Peoples officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, in High Point.
