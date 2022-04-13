TULSA — Mark Douglas McDonald, Son of the late James Curtis McDonald Sr. and Betty Wade McDonald of High Point NC, passed away at his home in Tulsa on Saturday, April 9, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Mark was born in High Point, NC on Nov. 19, 1958, but raised in Stillwater, OK. He graduated from C.E. Donart High School. Mark moved to Tulsa, OK in his 20’s where he was living when he passed from this life. Mark had an avid love for the game of golf, his family and friends. He is predeceased by his father, and his brothers, Curtis Wade McDonald Jr., and William (Bill) McDonald and survived by his brother James (Jim) Preston McDonald and his Mother Betty McDonald as well many other Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and other family and more friends than most have in a lifetime. Mark will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Services at 1 p.m. April 14, 2022 at Serenity Funeral Home, Tulsa Ok.
