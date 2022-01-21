GREENSBORO – Mark Dewayne Gregory, 56, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his home.
Born May 22, 1965, in Guilford County, he was the son of the late Wayne Gregory and the late Jolene DeLancey Oberlander. Mark was a US Navy veteran and a salesman. Family was most important to him, and he had a passion for racing.
He is survived by his fiancé, Michelle Slusher of the home, sons, Joshua Gregory of California, and Scott Gregory (Raynie) of Randleman; daughter, Tiffany Ramirez of California; stepchildren, Patricia, Nichole, and Charlie; sisters, Lynn Heffner (Buddy) of Browns Summit, and April Gregory of Ramseur; grandchildren, Nathalie, Brock, Ryleigh, and Connor, and special cousin, Heather Varner.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the Randleman Housing Authority with Rev. Ryan Simms officiating. Come pull up a chair and enjoy the impact Mark made on each of us.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
