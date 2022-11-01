THOMASVILLE — Mark Anthony Bingham, 60, of Thomasville, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at his home.
A visitation will be conducted from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point.
Memorials may be directed to: Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
