HIGH POINT – Mrs. Marjorie Irene Russell Bivens, 96, a resident of Thomasville, died Jan. 22, 2022, at High Point Medical Center.
She was born April 26, 1925, in High Point, a daughter to Romulus F. and Hattie B. Russell.
A resident of this area all her life, she was a 1942 graduate of High Point High School and retired from Adam’s Millis Hosiery after 25 years of service. Following retirement, she aided her husband in preparing showrooms for the furniture market. She also was a 94-year member of Oak Hill Friends Meeting in High Point. There, she was a member of the Anderson Memorial Sunday School Class, treasurer of U.S.F.W. for 50 years, and teacher of Junior High Sunday School 4 years. On Nov. 7, 1942, she married Winfred Clay Bivens, who preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 2010. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nena Bivens; brother, Wade Russell; two great grandchildren, Rowan and Finley Bivens; and a special friend, Evelyn Durst.
Surviving is a son, Robert W. Bivens (Susan) of Mills River; daughter, Cheryl B. Waugh (Clyde) of Thomasville; five grandchildren, Robert Elliott (Kristin) of Williamsburg, Va., Denise DeHart of Elberta, Alabama, Johnathan Waugh (Erin) of Chapel Hill, Matthew Waugh (Elizabeth) of Summerfield, and Michael Waugh, of Thomasville; 11 great-grandchildren, Carlie, Abbie, Chanler, Quinn, Hudson, Beckett, Sammy, Tanner (Hallie), Lacey, Nash and Piper; and a special niece, Linda Willard (Harold).
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, at Oak Hill Friends Meeting, with Pastor John Sides and Pastor Larry Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point. Memorials may be directed to Oak Hill Friends Meeting, 2001 Westchester Drive, High Point, N.C. 27262.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
