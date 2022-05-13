KERNERSVILLE — Accomplished educator and Certified Public Accountant Marjorie Ferguson Freeman’s love of her family, friends, and life did not end when she suddenly left this world on March 28, 2021 as a result of a tragic accident at the age of 77. Her surviving family will continue to live their lives to the fullest to honor her beautiful legacy. Throughout her life, she was a faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ, a devoted wife, and the most loving, caring and supportive mother a child could ever ask for. She is deeply loved and profoundly missed, but her amazing legacy will forever and always be carried on through her family and friends. At the time of her passing, she resided in Kernersville, NC.
Born to William and Nina Ferguson on August 8, 1944 in Nashville, TN, she graduated high school and then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Vanderbilt University. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Guilford College, pursuing a career in accounting, and became a Certified Public Accountant shortly thereafter.
She graciously volunteered for many things as the years went by including Girl Scout leader, staffing various church functions, and most recently, Jamestown United Methodist Church’s thrift store. She was also very involved in JUMC’s Chancel and Handbell choirs.
Some of her favorite activities included playing bridge with her many friends, going to the gym (often with her daughter), enjoying time outside, reading and spending lots of quality time with her family. She also enjoyed cooking and was an excellent piano player. Other interests included traveling with family and friends (especially to the beaches) and taking long walks in local parks or her neighborhood.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Duckwall - Burns (John Bowman), stepson Thomas C. Freeman (Shelley Gonzales), stepdaughter Charlotte Freeman Jackson (Jerry), her grandchildren James Burns (Kelsey Brownfield) and Johnathon Burns, step grandchildren Hope Freeman (Jarett Rierson) and Jessica Freeman Crider (Chris), and step great grandchildren Elaina and Serenity Crider. She is also survived by Erica Bowman Bean (Tyler) and their children Austin, Shawn and Rachel as well as by Daniel Bowman (Kat). She is also survived by her sister, Joan Roberts of TN, her nephew Tom (Clara) Roberts of OH, as well as their son Andre (Shayelyn) Roberts, also of OH. In addition to the other family mentioned above, she is survived by Thomas F. Duckwall, and by her longtime special friends Camille Brenner (Joe) and Anne Sorrell (Lynn), among many others. Also holding a special place in her heart are Jerrold and Conchita Bowman, Dawn Hendrickson Lundy and her daughter Kayla Poore’.
She is predeceased by both of her parents and her husband, Thomas W. Freeman.
Her life was an epic and everlasting example of what it means to truly love family and friends, serve others graciously, and to always strive to be better every day. She perfectly embodied determination and perseverance to succeed in her many goals and has always been a role model for all who were blessed to know her.
Her Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 7 p.m., at Castle McCulloch in Jamestown, NC. A reception will follow the service. All are welcome to attend.
If anyone would like to donate in her memory, please forward your gift to Jamestown United Methodist Church’s Music Department or Thrift Store (Jamestown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 339, Jamestown, NC 27282); the Bog Garden at Benjamin Park where she loved to walk and take the grandchildren (Greensboro Beautiful, 2800 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27401); or Walk Bike Nashville which pushes for zero pedestrian crashes and fatalities (1 South 7th Street., Nashville, TN 37206).
