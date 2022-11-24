HPTNWS-11-25-22 BRINKLEY, MARION

THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Marion Elizabeth Conner Brinkley, 93, a resident of Whitehart School Rd., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.

She was born on October 3, 1929, in Davidson County, NC to James Brantley Conner and Molly Belle Underwood Conner. She graduated from Fair Grove High School class of 1948 and from Ashmore Business College.

