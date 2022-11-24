THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Marion Elizabeth Conner Brinkley, 93, a resident of Whitehart School Rd., passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Henry Etta & Bruce Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington.
She was born on October 3, 1929, in Davidson County, NC to James Brantley Conner and Molly Belle Underwood Conner. She graduated from Fair Grove High School class of 1948 and from Ashmore Business College.
She retired from Carolina Underwear and was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, where she served as the church organist and pianist for 50+ years. She loved the music of the 1950’s and the Lawrence Welk Show.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mindi Swaney; her brother, James Brantley (J.B.) Conner, Jr.; and her sisters, Betty Joyce Gordon and Nettie Louise Conner.
On December 2, 1948, she married Clifton Brinkley who survives of the home; also surviving is her daughter, Kathy Jones and husband Harold of Calabash, NC; son, Eddie Brinkley and wife Gloria of Lexington; grandchildren, Monty Swaney (Dan Collins), Chad Brinkley (Laura) and Beth Brinkley Rollins (Matt); great-grandchildren, Jackson Brinkley, Sawyer Brinkley, Dawson Brinkley, Levi Rollins, Asher Rollins, Maggie Rollins, and Abel Rollins; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville with Senior Adult’s Pastor Benny Vickrey officiating. Interment will follow in Holly Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will greet friends on Saturday one hour prior to the service from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Davidson County, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
