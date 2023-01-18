HIGH POINT — Marion Grace Brahm Raisner, 91, of High Point entered heaven Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from her home.
Born Sept. 27, 1931 in Queens NY, Mrs. Raisner is the daughter of the late Edward and Louise Lang Brahm. She grew up in Hoboken NJ, and received a BS from Long Island University. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Gilbert O’Neil Raisner. She was an elementary school teacher in New Jersey and Florida. She had been a resident of High Point for the past 35 years and a member of Community Bible Church.
Mrs. Raisner was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Raisner, and her son, Wayne Raisner. She is survived by her daughters Dawn Lombardo (Dave), Holly Hengeveld (Tim), her son Glenn Raisner (Amy) and her daughter-in-law, Kim Raisner, 20 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Marion Raisner will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Community Bible Church in High Point NC. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Authoracare Hospice of Greensboro.
