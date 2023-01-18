HPTNWS- 1-19-23 RAISNER, MARION.jpg

HIGH POINT — Marion Grace Brahm Raisner, 91, of High Point entered heaven Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 from her home.

Born Sept. 27, 1931 in Queens NY, Mrs. Raisner is the daughter of the late Edward and Louise Lang Brahm. She grew up in Hoboken NJ, and received a BS from Long Island University. On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Gilbert O’Neil Raisner. She was an elementary school teacher in New Jersey and Florida. She had been a resident of High Point for the past 35 years and a member of Community Bible Church.

