THOMASVILLE — Mario Kinte Singleton, age 41, of Thomasville, NC passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

He was born in Guilford County on July 2, 1981. Kinte attended Thomasville High School and was a laborer for different companies throughout his lifetime. In addition, he was a proud father, brother, uncle and friend to many.

