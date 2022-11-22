THOMASVILLE — Mario Kinte Singleton, age 41, of Thomasville, NC passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
He was born in Guilford County on July 2, 1981. Kinte attended Thomasville High School and was a laborer for different companies throughout his lifetime. In addition, he was a proud father, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He is survived by his five children, 6 siblings, a host of nieces, nephews, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
Kinte’s Celebration of Life and Legacy will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 at First Missionary Baptist Church on 103 Church Street, Thomasville, NC. Viewing and visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the service will begin at noon. Public viewing will be on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family.
