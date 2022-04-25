HIGH POINT — Marilyn Thompson Freeman, 85, passed peacefully at her home on April 21, 2022. Her smile, laugh, and humor will be greatly missed.
Marilyn was born in Screven County, Georgia, on June 9, 1936 to Cardell and Myrtie Thompson.
She graduated from Screven County High School, where she played on the girls basketball team, then proceeded to nursing school at Warren E. Candler School of Nursing in Savannah, Georgia. It was during her time at nursing school that she met a young man who was smitten with her and also from Screven County, with whom she eventually fell in love. She and Tom married on March 28, 1959 and had been married 52 years at the time of his death in 2011.
Marilyn worked as an operating room nurse while they lived in Augusta,
Georgia, where they started their family, then moved to High Point, North Carolina in 1963 when Tom became a charter franchisee with a new restaurant concept called Kentucky Fried Chicken. Even though Tom was the franchisee of record, Marilyn was steadfastly by his side working many hours in the restaurants to help ensure their success.
After the restaurants became more established, Marilyn became active in many civic groups. She was a member of Furniture City Woman’s Club holding many officer positions including club president. She was also a member of Brooklea Garden Club helping with many beautification projects around the city. She was a leader of her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop for many years and became known as “Mom Freeman” to many of the girls in the troop. Marilyn volunteered with the Red Cross at many blood drives and was very active at her church, First Baptist Church of High Point, where she and Tom joined after moving to High Point and attended regularly as their health would allow. At First Baptist Church, she was a 3rd grade Sunday School teacher for many years, was active in Women’s Missionary
Union (WMU), and served on the wedding committee as a Wedding
Planner, assisting many couples on their special day.
Marilyn liked being around friends, having a great time at her bridge club, and she and Tom always enjoyed dance club, often coming home showing off the new dance moves they learned that night.
Marilyn spent many hours shopping for her family and herself, and was always in pursuit of that perfect pair of shoes. Some of her happiest times were spent with family and friends, and nothing pleased her more than to cook for a crowd. Everyone knew they were in for a treat when Marilyn was planning and cooking one of her fabulous famous feasts.
Marilyn and Tom traveled extensively together and were fortunate to have been able to visit and tour many different countries around the world. They also, just as enthusiastically, enjoyed relaxing at their Hilton Head Island beach house with frequent long walks on the beach.
Marilyn was a devoted mother to her two children, and grandmother to her grandchildren. She often commented that some of her happiest times were with her grandchildren whom she indulged at every opportunity, and they did not mind at all. When they were young, she would gladly volunteer to babysit, and when older, went to their sports matches, school events, and took them to the beach each year.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carlee Thomas, and the love of her life, Tom. She is survived by her daughter, Carmen Freeman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, son Tom Freeman II and his wife, Bethe, of High Point, grandson, Thomas Freeman III, of Boone, Thomas’ fiancee Erica Hartzell, of High Point, and granddaughter, Taylor
Freeman, of High Point.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels for the attentive and loving care provided to Marilyn for the past 4 years, and with the additional care of Hospice of the Piedmont, Marilyn was able to remain at home until she passed. We also extend a special heartfelt thank you to Hope Hayes for 6 years of loving care and companionship to Marilyn.
There will be a private family graveside service to celebrate Marilyn’s life and reunion with Tom and other loved ones who have passed on before.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be given to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family.
