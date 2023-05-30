HIGH POINT — Mrs. Marilyn Blanche Morgan Barker, age 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on May 29, 2023, at Hospice Home of High Point. She was born Jan. 31, 1939, in High Point, NC, the first child of Lee Mack Morgan and Blanche Helen Howard Morgan, who both preceded her in death. She was a lifetime resident of High Point.
In 1957 she graduated from High Point High School where she was a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. In June 1961, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she majored in Business Education and completed requirements for a North Carolina teaching certificate.
Upon recommendation of the Dean of the School of Business, she was selected for a position on the Admissions Staff at UNCG beginning June 12, 1961. She remained at UNCG for her entire career, retiring as University Administrative Manager Oct. 1, 1997, after more than 36 years of service. She possessed a keen awareness of the difference education can make in the quality of life and often expressed gratitude for the educational opportunities afforded her by her parents and UNCG. One of her greatest joys was assisting young people in making plans to continue their education.
On April 6, 1963, she married Carl Everett Barker, whose 41-year career was with Sears in Greensboro. She and her husband spent their vacations traveling in all 50 states and a few foreign countries. Carl preceded her in death on Jan. 11, 2021.
In her youth, she was a third-generation member of Southside Baptist Church in High Point where she served as a Sunday School teacher, pianist, and organist. Since 1963, she has been a member of Green Street Baptist Church in High Point where she served as a Sunday School teacher and as a class treasurer. Her strong faith was evident in her generosity and love expressed for others, and brought her much peace and comfort.
She spent her retirement years caring for elderly family and friends and pursuing her photography hobby. She took pleasure in photographing family events and giving away photos. She was active in the genealogy of the Howard and Morgan families.
Surviving are a sister, Karlyn Morgan Nance and her husband David Nance of Thomasville; sister-in-law Wilma Montgomery of Kentucky, four nieces, Stephanie Nance Williams (Larry), Kimberly Dawn Nance (Chip), Katherine Nance Brown (Adam), and Priscilla Montgomery Odegard; two nephews, Robert Wayne Montgomery and David Lee Montgomery; one great niece, Briana Williams, and one great nephew, Ethan Williams.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Mark Loy officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.
