HIGH POINT — Mrs. Marilyn Blanche Morgan Barker, age 84, transitioned to her heavenly home on May 29, 2023, at Hospice Home of High Point. She was born Jan. 31, 1939, in High Point, NC, the first child of Lee Mack Morgan and Blanche Helen Howard Morgan, who both preceded her in death. She was a lifetime resident of High Point.

In 1957 she graduated from High Point High School where she was a member of the Beta Club and the National Honor Society. In June 1961, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from The University of North Carolina at Greensboro where she majored in Business Education and completed requirements for a North Carolina teaching certificate.

