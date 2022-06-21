TRINITY — Mrs. Marie Spencer Reddeck, 98, of Trinity died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Randolph Hospice House.
She was born March 10, 1924, in High Point, a daughter of James Ross Spencer Sr. and Nonnie Morris Spencer. She graduated from High Point High School in 1941 and completed a business administration course at High Point College, going on to work in the offices of Adams-Millis in High Point and Belk-Yates in Thomasville. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where she served as church historian, membership secretary, children’s Sunday school teacher, and officeholder in the United Methodist Women. She was involved in improving her community as a member of the Archdale-Trinity Woman’s Club and received the Clubwoman of the Year award three times as well as the Juanita Bryant Citizenship Award in 1990. She always tried to make life extra special and a little more “fancy” for those around her. She was an expert seamstress and made draperies for many friends and acquaintances. Cooking delicious meals was another one of her many talents, and she was renowned for her potato salad.
On August 26, 1944, she married Curtis Milton Reddeck. They were married for nearly 70 years until his death in 2014. In addition to her parents and her husband, also preceding her in death were siblings James Ross Spencer Jr., Irene Joines, and Eutha Hix.
She is survived by her children, Douglas Reddeck, Steven Reddeck, and Melissa Nance and husband Chuck; granddaughter, Mia Nance; and a brother, Donald Spencer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Archdale with Rev. Carter Ferguson officiating. The family requests masks be worn during the service. Burial will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Randolph, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262; or Prospect United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Tysinger, 139 Hillcrest Road, Thomasville, NC 27260.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com
Wright Funerals-Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
