ARCHDALE — Mary Marie Spencer Nooe went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Hospice Home at High Point.
She was born August 19, 1931, in Randolph County, and was the daughter of the late James Robert and Flora Jane Carmichael Spencer. She was a graduate of Trinity High School Class of 1951 and was a faithful and devoted wife, mother and homemaker. For many years, Marie attended Southside Baptist Church, now Joy Community Fellowship, where she is a member of the Joy Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Jamie Jones; three sisters, Irene Farlow, Betty Lou Small and Jeanette Tucker; two brothers, Harold Spencer and Robert Spencer; sister-in-law, Doris Spencer; and three brothers-in-law, Joe Farlow, Clyde Small and Jack Smith.
Marie is survived by her husband, William Robert Nooe, whom she married on Dec. 21, 1952; children, Ron Nooe (Gail) of Trinity, and Trish Nooe Jones, of Sophia; grandchildren, Paula Nooe Byerly (Heath) of Trinity and Kirstin Jones, of Archdale; great-grandson, Elliott Jones; sister, Janice Smith, of Archdale; brother-in-law, Raeford Tucker, of Thomasville; and 16 nieces and nephews.
A funeral service celebrating Marie’s life will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale, with Pastor Bob Ferguson officiating. Entombment will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Marie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Nooe family.
