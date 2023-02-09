HPTNWS- 2-10-23 FARRINGTON, MARI.jpg

GREENSBORO — Mari Katherine Farrington was born on Jan. 17, 1959 in Tacoma Washington to John Kirby Farrington, MD and Frances Tate Farrington.

She graduated from High Point Central High School in 1976 and attended Duke University. She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Tate Farrington, brother John Kirby Farrington Jr and sister Teresa Lynn Farrington. She is survived by her father, John Kirby Farrington of High Point, sister, Elizabeth Anne Farrington of Wilmington, NC, sister-in-law, Molly Gundy Farrington of Greensboro, nieces Ryan Bailey Farrington of Greensboro, Lindsay Marie Blackburn of Greensboro, Katherine Bailey Blackburn of Greensboro, nephew, John Kirby Farrington III of Raleigh and great niece Cameron McGlinn Caesar of Greensboro.

