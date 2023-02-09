GREENSBORO — Mari Katherine Farrington was born on Jan. 17, 1959 in Tacoma Washington to John Kirby Farrington, MD and Frances Tate Farrington.
She graduated from High Point Central High School in 1976 and attended Duke University. She is preceded in death by her mother, Frances Tate Farrington, brother John Kirby Farrington Jr and sister Teresa Lynn Farrington. She is survived by her father, John Kirby Farrington of High Point, sister, Elizabeth Anne Farrington of Wilmington, NC, sister-in-law, Molly Gundy Farrington of Greensboro, nieces Ryan Bailey Farrington of Greensboro, Lindsay Marie Blackburn of Greensboro, Katherine Bailey Blackburn of Greensboro, nephew, John Kirby Farrington III of Raleigh and great niece Cameron McGlinn Caesar of Greensboro.
As a youth in High Point, Mari swam for the High Point Swim Team and excelled in the breaststroke. At High Point Central High school, she demonstrated her ability to learn languages and was asked to be the President of both the French and Spanish National Honor Societies. At Duke, she added Russian, Japanese and Arabic to the list. Mari was a people person and made friends easily and had a mischievous streak. She loved Duke basketball and actually, snuck her Tarheel sister in to sit with the Cameron Crazies when they were at Duke and UNC respectively. Mari, traveled around the US for work, but recently relocated to Greensboro, where she spent quality time with her family, especially her Father who resides at River Landing.
The family will be having a graveside service at the Thomasville City Cemetery on Monday,
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Home at High Point or the employee fund at River Landing at Sandy Ridge.
Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point.
