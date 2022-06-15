ARCHDALE — Margie Ferguson Fagg Trivette passed away on June 10, 2022, at Hospice Home of High Point.
Margie was born Sept. 11, 1928, to the late Mayfield and Ethel Rickard Ferguson and was preceded in death by her two brothers and their wives, Lawrence and Mary Ferguson and Chuck and Betty Ferguson.
Margie was a member of Green Street Baptist Church since 1961 and always strived to live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, and trust in our Lord who loves us.
Margie married Thomas H. Fagg on August 14, 1946 and they had two sons, Gary and Duane. Family time was very important to them- church, beach, mountains, hiking, and holidays spent together were a priority. Thomas passed away on April 16, 1973, at 43 years of age.
On Sept. 22, 1990, Margie married Lindy Trivette, fondly called “Grandpa Lindy” by her granddaughters. Margie and Lindy shared a love for helping others and made a commitment to delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound residents for several years. Margie retired from Crown Hosiery after 32 years of service. Margie and Lindy also shared a love for traveling and took numerous bus trips across the United States together as they enjoyed their retirement years. Margie had the joy of sharing Lindy’s family as her own and her family was blessed to have Lindy as a grandfather. Lindy passed away on July 20, 2013.
Margie had an outstanding memory and could recall details of stories better than even her much younger family members! She always had perfectly chosen greeting cards on hand and was diligent about sending them early to make sure she recognized her friends’ and family’s special occasions and celebrations. She was thoughtful beyond measure and was constantly praying for the needs of others on a daily basis.
Margie is survived by her sister Allene Morgan; her two loving sons and their wives, Gary and Connie Fagg and Duane and Mary Alice Fagg; her three granddaughters, Laura Fagg DeMay (Jim DeMay), Virginia Fagg, and Julia Fagg; and her nephew, Jeff Morgan (Julie Morgan).
Margie and her family are so grateful that she was able to live independently because of the love and support from her extended family: Jean Browning, Tom Hartshorne, Anna Rose, Tom Peyton, Renee Hurley, Faye Collins, and Cleston Collins. The care you provided over the years is second to none and you are so loved and appreciated for everything you did for our family.
Margie’s funeral will be a public graveside service on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at
Oakwood Cemetery (512 Steele Street, High Point, NC).
Condolences may be sent to the family online on Margie’s tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.
Cumby Family Funeral Service in Archdale is serving the Trivette family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.