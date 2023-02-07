HIGH POINT — Ms. Margie Jamison Hamlin was born on March 31, 1942, in Concord, NC, a daughter of the late Caldwell Jamison and Helen Jones Jamison. Her earthly life ended on
Feb. 1, 2023, at her home in Greensboro, NC.
Ms. Hamlin attended the High Point City Schools and was a graduate of William Penn High School. After graduation, she was employed as a seamstress for W & J Rives. She was also employed with Wesleyan Arms, where she was cross trained in different positions, also working in the Dietary Department of both buildings.
Ms. Hamlin grew up in Mount Vernon Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. F. O. Bass Sr. She devoted most of her time to the church as a member of the Missionary Circle and a choir member. Ms. Hamlin also spent much of her time being a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, and fishing. She always had a caring attitude.
Ms. Hamlin leaves to cherish her precious memories: her daughter, Brenda Rush Holland of the home; her grandson, whom she loved and admired, John Jr. (J.J.) Nigel Rush; her four beautiful great-granddaughters, Kirrah Jai Rush, Precious Denise Rush, McKia Rush, and Zarriah Rush; two great-great-grandchildren, Jaydon and Sapphire Grant; she also leaves to cherish her, Miss Joann Jamison of High Point, NC; and a host of nieces, one nephew, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, with Rev. F.O. Bass Jr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc.
Online condolences may be sent to the Hamlin family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
