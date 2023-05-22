JAMESTOWN — Margaret Trotter Bryant, 98, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Adams Farm Nursing and Rehab.
Graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Floral Garden Park.
Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
