EDGEWOOD, Kentucky — Margaret “Peggy” Ann Bell (née Chase) passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky, at the age of 80.
Peggy was born on February 22, 1943, the only child to Jim and Jean Ann Chase, and grew up in western Pennsylvania. She trained to be a nurse at Conemaugh School of Nursing in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and ultimately graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a BS Nursing in 1982.
She worked for more than 30 years as a critical care nurse in many different hospitals in Pennsylvania and North Carolina and retired in 1998 from Dorothea Dix hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina.
She and her husband, Jim, moved to High Point, North Carolina, upon her retirement, where she immediately got involved in the High Point Newcomer’s Club and a local Red Hat Society — she loved any excuse to wear purple, her favorite color, and get dolled up (often dressing up even without occasion, her hands always twinkling with her many rings).
Peggy was a force to be reckoned with. Short in stature but large in spirit, she made her opinions known, unabashed and uncensored, always punctuating her declarations with a little shrug and her signature phrase, “It is what it is.”
No matter if you agreed or disagreed with her opinions, everyone agreed she made the best spaghetti.
She loved her family fiercely. While nursing may have been her occupation, loving her family was her life’s purpose. She was sure to be the loudest one to applaud and cheer, and would all but run over other folks to give someone a congratulatory hug after an event. Second only to her grandchildren was her love of card games, Tom Clarke gnomes, her expansive spoon collection, and every bell she could fit in her many curio cabinets.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Jim Bell. She is survived by sons Douglas Bell (Mary Kay) and Lance Bell (Melissa); grandchildren Nicole Hall (Miller), Cooper Bell, Emily Bell, Connor Bell (Shayna), and Lorin Bell; great-granddaughter Mowery Hall; cousin Barbara Gill, and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you consider donating in Peggy’s name to the Air Force Aid Society. A private family burial will be held.
