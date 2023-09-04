BELL,PEGGYB&W9-5-23.jpg

EDGEWOOD, Kentucky — Margaret “Peggy” Ann Bell (née Chase) passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, Kentucky, at the age of 80.

Peggy was born on February 22, 1943, the only child to Jim and Jean Ann Chase, and grew up in western Pennsylvania. She trained to be a nurse at Conemaugh School of Nursing in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and ultimately graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a BS Nursing in 1982.