HIGH POINT — Mrs. Margaret Myers Stroud, 95, a longtime resident of the High Point area, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, at Westchester Manor.
She was born Jan. 5, 1926 in Guilford County. Margaret enjoyed walking on the beach, bus trips, cooking, and her family. She is survived by her granddaughter, Misty Hoover Baratta, of Waxhaw, NC; three great grandchildren; and her son-in-law, L. Joseph Hoover. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Harvey W. Stroud; and her daughter, Sharon S. Hoover.
A private service and interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Archdale Wesleyan Church, 308 Hattie St. Archdale, NC 27263. Cumby Family Funeral Services in Archdale is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
