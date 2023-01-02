THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Margaret Ann Jones Cline, 93, of East Holly Grove Road, went peacefully surrounded by her family into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Margaret was born on Sept. 10, 1929, to J. Clyde Jones and Myrtle Blakely Jones. She graduated from Fair Grove School in 1946, where she met William (Bill) Lewis Cline. They were married on Sept. 20, 1947.
Margaret graduated from Women’s College in Greensboro in 1947. Her first job was at TFI in the office. She left there and went to Caravan Inc. in High Point. Later working at Boyles Furniture in sales. She retired from Furnitureland South in 1999. She was an active member of Fair Grove United Methodist Church. She was president of The United Methodist Women and helped enact several new circles. She helped cook and serve many meals at the church. She was a member of the Fair Grove Lions Club, serving as secretary and treasurer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Cline; parents, Clyde and Myrtle Jones; and brother, Raymond S. Jones.
She is survived by her son, William Steven Cline and girlfriend Pam Britt, of Thomasville; granddaughter Jennifer Kirkman East (Chad) of Hickory; great-granddaughters, Olivia East and Lucy Rose East; granddaughter Julie Elizabeth Cline Messner (Todd) of Trinity; great-granddaughters, Margaret Ann (Maggie) Messner and Mary Elizabeth (Emmie) Messner; grandson Mitchell Hulin; numerous nieces and nephews; honorary daughter Christine Hill; sister-in-law Louise Cline; and brother-in-law James Cline (Norma).
A special thank you to caregivers Belinda, Saundra, Charity, Myra and Amedisys Hospice.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at Fair Grove United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom Jolly, Rev. Mark Key and Rev. Mike Mater officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will be at J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home in Thomasville on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Fair Grove Lions Club or to Fair Grove UMC.
