THOMASVILLE — Mrs. Margaret Ann Jones Cline, 93, of East Holly Grove Road, went peacefully surrounded by her family into the arms of the Lord on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.

Margaret was born on Sept. 10, 1929, to J. Clyde Jones and Myrtle Blakely Jones. She graduated from Fair Grove School in 1946, where she met William (Bill) Lewis Cline. They were married on Sept. 20, 1947.

