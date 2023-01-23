HPTNWS- 1-24-23 WALDON, MARGARET.jpg

HIGH POINT — Mrs. Margaret Ruth Hawkins Waldon, 91, formerly of Thomasville, died Jan. 23, 2023 at Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro.

She was born March 19, 1931 in Stokes County, a daughter to Edgar L. and Clata Corns Hawkins. A resident of this area all her life, she worked in High Point Public Schools as a substitute teacher and later worked eleven years in Thomasville with The Father’s Storehouse. Margaret was a life-long baptist and a member of Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Houston Waldon in 2010, and her three brothers.

