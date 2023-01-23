HIGH POINT — Mrs. Margaret Ruth Hawkins Waldon, 91, formerly of Thomasville, died Jan. 23, 2023 at Beacon Place Hospice in Greensboro.
She was born March 19, 1931 in Stokes County, a daughter to Edgar L. and Clata Corns Hawkins. A resident of this area all her life, she worked in High Point Public Schools as a substitute teacher and later worked eleven years in Thomasville with The Father’s Storehouse. Margaret was a life-long baptist and a member of Oak Hill Memorial Baptist Church in Thomasville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Houston Waldon in 2010, and her three brothers.
Surviving is her daughter, Theresa Atchison and husband Jack of Greensboro; grandson, Travis Hinkle of Greensboro; great granddaughter, Remi Hinkle; five nieces and four nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point with Rev. Gary Myers officiating. A private interment will follow the service at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to the Father’s Storehouse Ministries at P.O. Box 2371 Thomasville, NC 27361 or to Authoracare Collective Hospice at 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.
